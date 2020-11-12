Home

LORD Thomas William.
(Bill). It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Bill aged 81 years. Passed away peacefully on 25 October 2020. Loving husband of the late Greta.

"Bill will be sadly missed by his beloved family and friends."

Due to current restrictions Bill's funeral is by invitation only. Bill's funeral service will be live streamed, please log on to the following
web site: https://briandavidfilms.co.uk/livestream/channel1 and then enter the following password 5772.

All further enquiries please to Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool. FY3 7EP. Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020
