McNALLY
THOMAS
"TOM" Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
4th July 2020, aged 87 years.
Much loved Partner of Doreen.
Father to Pauline, Ian & Deborah.
Grand-Father of Hannah, Tom, Lauren, Louie & Stefan.
Loving Great-Grandfather to
Cory & Michael.
An avid Blackpool Supporter.
Thomas was a true gentleman who will be dearly missed by
all his family and friends.
Private family service at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Friday 17th July at 11:30am.
The service will be streamed live.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Stroke Association.
All enquiries to
Co op Funeralcare
32 St Andrews Road South
St Annes FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 11, 2020