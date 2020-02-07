|
|
|
HALL (Tom) Passed away peacefully
after a short illness at
Royal Blackburn Hospital, on
Friday 31st January 2020.
Tom, aged 58 years, of Blackpool.
Best friend and dad to Emma and much loved by his sons Thomas and Andrew. Brother of Stephen and the late Christine.
Tom will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium on Saturday 22nd February 2020
at 10.30am.
Flowers are welcome, if so desired, to the chapel of repose
13/15 Hawes Side Lane,
Blackpool, FY4 4AP.
All enquiries to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020