Sumner Tony (Anthony) Passed away
on December
12th 2019,
aged 77 years.

Reunited with wife Carol.
Father of David, Sharron and Rachael, youngest brother to David, Allan, Harry and Jean.
Rest in Peace finally Dad;
we always loved you.

His funeral service and
cremation will be held
at Park Crematorium, Lytham
on Tuesday 14th January 2020
at 11.30am.

Flowers to Box Brothers Ltd.
Private visiting arrangements
and enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd. Tel 01253 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
