Trevor King
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Trevor King

KING Trevor Raymond Peacefully in hospital on
23rd November 2020 with his loving family by his side, Trevor aged 62 years of Lytham.

Beloved husband of Sue, much loved father of Sophie and Simon, dearly loved son of Margaret and the late Jim and dear brother
of Ian and Beverley.
Trevor will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
Funeral Service at St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham on Tuesday 8th December at 11.30am followed by a private cremation.

Due to current restrictions, attendance in church is by invitation only.

Trevor's funeral will be live streamed and can be viewed at Channel 2 here:
https://briandavidfilms.co.uk/livestream/channel2
Password 2632

Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent to either Rosemere Cancer Foundation or Trinity Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope, Lytham
Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham
FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020
