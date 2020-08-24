|
|
|
BELL Trudy Passed away suddenly but
peacefully in Victoria Hospital on
Wednesday August 12th 2020,
aged 60 years.
Devoted wife of Trevor, beloved
daughter of Peter and the late
Betty, loving sister of Richard,
dear daughter in law of the late
Edwin and Jean and much loved
sister in law of Nicky and Andrew.
Service to be held at St. Stephen
On The Cliffs Church, Holmfield
Road on Thursday August 27th
at 1:45 pm followed by committal
at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to ICU
and or Cardiac Centre at BVH.
All donations and enquiries
please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 24, 2020