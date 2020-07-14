Home

Val Alger

Val Alger Notice
ALGER Val Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 7th July 2020,
aged 85 years.
Devoted Wife of the late Vernon, loving Mum of Anne and Peter. Awesome Grandma of Chris, Shellie and Tilly and
Great Grandma of Callum.
Val will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Her funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium with her close family attending.
All enquires to Co-op Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool, 01253 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 14, 2020
