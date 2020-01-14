Home

BUCKLEY Valerie Xenia Ann Peacefully at home on Saturday 4th January 2020, aged 78 years.
The much loved wife of Ken,
dear step mum of
George and Farah,
loving grandma of
Michael and Alexander.
Funeral Service to be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Friday 17th January at 10.30 am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D Hollowell & Son,
Devonshire House Funeral
Home. Telephone: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020
