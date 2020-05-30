|
|
|
JUBB Venetia Brayford Passed away in the loving care of the Clarence House Rest Home
on Wednesday 20th May 2020,
aged 79 years.
Please keep Venetia and her
family in your thoughts on
Tuesday 2nd June at 10:30am when they will be celebrating Venetia's life in a private
family service.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu may be made
for St. Rocco's Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 30, 2020