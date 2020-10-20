Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool
58 Bispham Road
Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0NR
01253 596754
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Griffiths
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Griffiths

Notice Condolences

Vernon Griffiths Notice
Griffiths Vernon Hartill Suddenly, at home, on 6th October 2020, Vernon passed away, aged 79 years. The much loved husband of the late Margot and a loving father to Andrew, also a loved brother, father-in-law and grandad. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.
His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at Carleton Crematorium at 11am. Due to current restrictions, the family request that attendance is by invitation only. However, the cortege will travel along Ashfield Road from 10:35 am en route to the crematorium should anyone wish to stand and pay their respects. Donations in memory of Vernon, in lieu of flowers, will be gratefully received (online) to the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to: Co-op funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool,
tel 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -