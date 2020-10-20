|
|
|
Griffiths Vernon Hartill Suddenly, at home, on 6th October 2020, Vernon passed away, aged 79 years. The much loved husband of the late Margot and a loving father to Andrew, also a loved brother, father-in-law and grandad. He will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all who knew him.
His funeral service will take place on Wednesday 28th October 2020 at Carleton Crematorium at 11am. Due to current restrictions, the family request that attendance is by invitation only. However, the cortege will travel along Ashfield Road from 10:35 am en route to the crematorium should anyone wish to stand and pay their respects. Donations in memory of Vernon, in lieu of flowers, will be gratefully received (online) to the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to: Co-op funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool,
tel 596754.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 20, 2020