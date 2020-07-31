|
|
|
SWALLOW Veronica 1934 - 2020
Veronica passed away peacefully at Glenroyd Nursing Home
on Thursday 16th July 2020.
Veronica, aged 85 years, was a well loved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother and will be truly missed by all
who knew her.
Requiem Mass to be
held for Veronica on
Friday 7th August 2020 at
St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Blackpool at 10am followed
by burial at Carleton Cemetery
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Veronica to the British Heart Foundation, 56-58 Church Street,
Blackpool, FY1 1HP.
All further enquiries please to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Blackpool,
FY3 7EP, 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 31, 2020