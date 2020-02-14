Home

McFETRIDGE
Victor (Retired Civil Servant)
Passed away peacefully at
Trinity Hospice,
on 3rd February 2020,
aged 70 years.

Beloved husband of Marie,
dearly loved Father of
Sarah, Laura and Fiona,
much loved Grandad of Beatrice, and dear Brother of Gary and Noel.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice. Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 27th February 2020
at 12.30pm.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
