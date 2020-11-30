|
|
|
Murphy Violet Patricia
"Pat" Passed away in the arms of her
husband and close friends at home on 16th November 2020, age 79, after health challenges
for some years.
Beloved wife of David,
loving Mum to Keith and Clare,
dear sister to Joan and
adored nan to Lauren, Arianne, Tommy, Joe and Dennis.
She will be very sadly missed by her family and many friends.
Present restrictions mean Pat's funeral will be held locally and attended by a small group of family and close friends.
Flowers may be sent directly to the funeral directors and could charitable donations in Pat's memory please be sent directly to: www.trinityhospice.co.uk.
All enquiries and flowers, please, to: Box Brothers
Funeral Directors,
13/15 Hawes Side Lane,
Blackpool
FY4 4AP.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020