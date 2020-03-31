|
|
|
Greenhalgh (Viv) On Thursday 19th March 2020
Viv sadly passed away
aged 62 years at home
surrounded by family.
Wonderful and amazing sister to Trish, fantastic and loving auntie to Zoe, Keri and Matthew. A much loved sister in law to Stuart.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at 3:00 pm followed by Cremation. Flowers welcomed, donations in lieu if so desired to HCPT - The Pilgrimage Trust.
All enquiries and donations please to D Hollowell and Sons Funeral Directors, Highfield Funeral Home, 497 Lytham Road, Blackpool,
FY4 1RE. Tel: 01253 408886 www.blackpoolfunerals.
co.uk/charity-donations
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020