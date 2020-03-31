Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020
15:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham St Annes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Viv Greenhalgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viv Greenhalgh

Notice Condolences

Viv Greenhalgh Notice
Greenhalgh (Viv) On Thursday 19th March 2020
Viv sadly passed away
aged 62 years at home
surrounded by family.
Wonderful and amazing sister to Trish, fantastic and loving auntie to Zoe, Keri and Matthew. A much loved sister in law to Stuart.
She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes on Thursday 2nd April 2020 at 3:00 pm followed by Cremation. Flowers welcomed, donations in lieu if so desired to HCPT - The Pilgrimage Trust.
All enquiries and donations please to D Hollowell and Sons Funeral Directors, Highfield Funeral Home, 497 Lytham Road, Blackpool,
FY4 1RE. Tel: 01253 408886 www.blackpoolfunerals.
co.uk/charity-donations
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -