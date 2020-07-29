|
HOPCROFT (Vivien)
nee McLenahan On Saturday 25th July 2020, peacefully whilst at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Vivien passed away aged 74 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Jeff, much loved step mum to Lisa and Janine and a dear cousin to Doris.
She will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place at St. Teresa's RC Church, Cleveleys on Monday 10th August 2020 at 12:45pm followed by a committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if so desired to Guide Dogs for the Blind via
www.memorygiving.com_vivien hopcroft
All enquires please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 29, 2020