ASHMORE WALTER
(Wally) Peacefully at his home in Thornton Cleveleys on Tuesday 27th October 2020,
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jean and the late Liz, much loved dad of Len, Gill, Walt and Helen, a dearly loved grandad, great grandad, uncle and friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private service and cremation will be held on Friday
13th November.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired may be given for Trinity Hospice, c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020