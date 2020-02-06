|
|
|
LOCKETT Walter (Wally) Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Acorn Nursing Home, Blackpool, on Tuesday 21st January 2020, Wally aged 83 years. The much loved husband of Barbara, the dearly loved dad of Darren, Jayne, Julie and Paul, cherished Grandad of 7, dear Great-grandad of 6 and also a loving Brother and Father-in-law. Wally's funeral service and cremation will be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 2pm. Family flowers only please donations in memory of Wally to the Alzheimers Society c/o and all further enquiries please to Layton Funeral Directors, 80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool FY3 7EP. Telephone 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020