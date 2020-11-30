|
|
|
GREEN
BSc (Hons), PGCE, MA
Warren Anthony
"Wozza" Blackpool Football Club
Academy Manager
Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Trinity Hospice
on Friday 20th November 2020, aged 46 years.
"Wozza was a true and loyal
friend to many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him"
Please keep Warren and his
family in your thoughts and prayers on Friday 4th December at 4pm when they will be celebrating Warren's life in a private family service.
The cortege will be travelling around Blackpool Football Club, at approximately 3pm to ensure Warren's many friends can pay their respects whilst respecting the distancing guidelines.
Warren's funeral service
will be livestreamed for those
who are unable to attend,
please visit our website,
www.blackpoolfunerals.live.
Warren has requested no flowers be sent. Donations in lieu may be made for Trinity Hospice. Donations can be made online at www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Warren requested that you may be dressed in your football attire to support the team in which you are affiliated with.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 30, 2020