Wendy Harrison Notice
HARRISON Wendy Peacefully in
Victoria Hospital on Sunday 2nd February 2020, Wendy, aged 76 years. Beloved wife of the late Ken,
much loved mum of Carolyn,
dearly loved mother in law of Andy, and also a dear sister, sister in law, auntie and friend to many.
Wendy will be very sadly
missed by all who knew her.
Service and cremation will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 20th February at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if so desired
may be given for
Cancer Research UK, c/o
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020
