HOLDEN Wendy It is with great sadness and regret that we have to announce the passing of Wendy aged 78 years
on Saturday 7th March 2020 in Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Devoted wife and best friend to the late John, much loved mum to Andrew, Sarah and Michael and mother-in-law to Bev, Dave and Debbie, loved and respected nan to Gemma, Connor, Kyle, Harrison, Joseph, Lily, Trinity and Logan and a cherished great nan to Amelie. Wendy will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.
Reunited with her beloved husband John.
Funeral Service and cremation
will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 24th March at 11.45am, please wear bright colours. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Parkinson's UK
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020