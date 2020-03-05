|
MABBETT Wendy Passed away peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Thursday 20th February 2020, 74 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mum of Deanna and James, loving mother in law of Dawn and the late Peter and cherished nana of Becky,
Nicola and Lizzie.
"Wendy will be sadly missed
by all her loving family
and many friends."
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 9th March at 1:15pm. Flowers may be sent or donations if so preferred to the Dog's Trust. All floral tributes, donations and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel: 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020