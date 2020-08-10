|
|
|
BARON William (Bill) Passed away peacefully on Saturday July 25th 2020,
aged 67 years.
Devoted Husband of Carol,
dearly loved Dad of Marie, Jenny and Caroline, Father-in-Law of Kurt and Jamie, proud Grandad
of Dylan and Evelyn and much
loved Brother of Geoff, Pat,
Clive and Julie.
Bill will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A private funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday August 13th at 12.30pm.
All enquires please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, The Willows Funeral Home, Tel: 859159. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020