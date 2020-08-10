Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Thornton Cleveleys)
The Willows
Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 4AB
01253 859159
Resources
More Obituaries for William Baron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Baron

Notice Condolences

William Baron Notice
BARON William (Bill) Passed away peacefully on Saturday July 25th 2020,
aged 67 years.
Devoted Husband of Carol,
dearly loved Dad of Marie, Jenny and Caroline, Father-in-Law of Kurt and Jamie, proud Grandad
of Dylan and Evelyn and much
loved Brother of Geoff, Pat,
Clive and Julie.
Bill will be very sadly missed
by all who knew him.
A private funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday August 13th at 12.30pm.
All enquires please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, The Willows Funeral Home, Tel: 859159. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 10, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -