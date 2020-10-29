|
BISHOP William Passed away suddenly in
Belgravia Court Rest Home on
Thursday October 22nd 2020,
aged 88 years.
Devoted husband of the late Barbara, dearly loved dad of Lesley and Stephen, dear father in law of Loucas and
Mandy, proud grandad of Maria,
Banico, Billy and Millie and
loving brother of Jean.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Wednesday November 4th
at 11:30 am. All enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020