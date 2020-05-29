Home

Roland L Whitehead & Daughter Funeral Directors (Lytham St Annes)
The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road
Lytham Saint Annes, Lancashire FY8 1ND
01253 780860
William Cookson Notice
COOKSON William Richard (Dick) Sadly passed away in
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
21 May 2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Patricia, devoted father of the late Peter, much loved grandfather to Graham and cherished
great-grandfather to
Amos, Albie and Aurelia.
He will be greatly missed by all.
Private family funeral at
Lytham Park Crematorium with family flowers only.
Donations may be sent for
"Trinity Hospice"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 29, 2020
