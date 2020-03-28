|
|
|
Dixon William
(Billy) Sadly passed away on
19th March 2020 at home
with his family, aged 65 years.
A devoted dad to Joanne and Billy, grandad to Dean, Talia and Emile, brother to Sandra, Lynda and
Paul and father-in-law to Kelly.
Funeral service to be held at
Carlton Crematorium on
Wednesday 1st April at 10am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Cancer Research.
All enquiries to NC Funeral Directors, 40 Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JA,
01253 420450
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020