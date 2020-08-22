|
DOBBINS William
"Billy" William passed away peacefully on Monday 17th August at Princess Alexandra Home, Blackpool
aged 88 years.
Devoted Husband of Lily
"Reunited again".
William will be missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Lytham Park Crematorium
on Thursday 27th August at 2pm.
The Service will be streamed live.
Family flowers only please. Donations to your own chosen charity in memory of William.
All enquiries to Co op Funeralcare,
32 St Andrews Road South,
St Annes,
Lancashire FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 22, 2020