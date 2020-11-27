Home

William Gough Notice
GOUGH William
(Bill) Passed away on Wednesday
November 11th 2020,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Lucy, loving dad of Malcolm,
Paul and Andrew and a
much loved grandad.
Please keep Bill and his family in your thoughts and prayers on Friday 4th December at 12:30pm when they will be celebrating his life in a private family service.
This may be viewed at:
https://new.fylde.gov.uk/lpcc
password lpcc
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool Tel : 01253 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020
