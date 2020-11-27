|
|
|
GOUGH William
(Bill) Passed away on Wednesday
November 11th 2020,
aged 91 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Lucy, loving dad of Malcolm,
Paul and Andrew and a
much loved grandad.
Please keep Bill and his family in your thoughts and prayers on Friday 4th December at 12:30pm when they will be celebrating his life in a private family service.
This may be viewed at:
https://new.fylde.gov.uk/lpcc
password lpcc
All enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool Tel : 01253 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 27, 2020