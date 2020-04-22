Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kneale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Kneale


1939 - 2020 Notice Condolences
William Kneale Notice
Kneale William
1939-2020 Passed away peacefully at
Home on 14th April 2020.
Dearly beloved Husband
of the late Valerie,
much adored
Father and Grandpa.
Always and Forever in our hearts, you are at peace now with mum x.
Sharon, Mike, Jon, Ann, Holly,
Amy, Olivia, Charlie and Hope.
Due to current circumstances
sadly this is a Private Funeral.
Donations if so desired to
Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation or North West
Air Ambulance.
c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU,
tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -