|
|
|
Kneale William
1939-2020 Passed away peacefully at
Home on 14th April 2020.
Dearly beloved Husband
of the late Valerie,
much adored
Father and Grandpa.
Always and Forever in our hearts, you are at peace now with mum x.
Sharon, Mike, Jon, Ann, Holly,
Amy, Olivia, Charlie and Hope.
Due to current circumstances
sadly this is a Private Funeral.
Donations if so desired to
Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation or North West
Air Ambulance.
c/o and all enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall, FY6 0NU,
tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 22, 2020