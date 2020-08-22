|
|
|
LEAHY William
(Bill) Passed away peacefully
on 9th August 2020 at his
home surrounded by his
heartbroken family.
Adored loving husband of Doris, the most cherished, loved dad of twins Kathryn and Susan, Lynda, Billy, Caroline, Johny, Stephen
and Cheryl, loving grandad, great grandad and great great grandad to all of his grandchildren,
loving brother and uncle.
"Goodnight, God Bless"
Service to held at
Carleton Cemetery Chapel on
Wednesday 26th August at
1:15pm followed by burial.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell And Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 22, 2020