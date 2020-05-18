|
|
|
LOGAN Dr William Heather, Rachel, Colin and Helen with to thank everybody for their very comforting messages
during their sad loss.
Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses of Ward 10, BVH, for their kind care. Also to Holland House District Nurses who attended Bill at home during the last two years. To Father David Burns for conducting the burial service with dignity during these difficult
times and our thanks to
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 18, 2020