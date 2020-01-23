|
|
|
MARSHALL William Arthur
"Billy" Passed away peacefully
at home on Tuesday
31st December 2019,
aged 82 years.
Much loved husband
of the late Kay,
cherished Dad of Julie and Louise,
cherished grandad of David,
Andrew, Mary, Robert and Katie
and proud great-grandad
of Morgan and Archie.
Billy will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to be held at
Layton Methodist Church,
1 Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool
on Thursday 30th January
at 1.00pm prior to burial
at Carleton Cemetery.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu
may be made for
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House
Funeral Home
Telephone: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020