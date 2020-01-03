Home

Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street
Lytham, Lancashire FY8 5EW
01253 733909
Requiem Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Ansdell
Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:15
Lytham Park Cemetery
William Murphy Notice
MURPHY William "Bill" Of your charity, pray for
the repose of the soul of Bill, who strengthened by the Sacraments of the Holy Church,died peacefully in hospital on 22nd December 2019, aged 84 years, of
Lytham St. Annes.
Beloved Husband of Mollie,
much loved Dad of Catherine, Andrew, Siobhain and Fiona, dearly loved Grandad of Andrew, Megan, Eoghan, Orna, Ciaran, Cian, Toby, Fionnoula, Grace and dear Great Grandad of Archie.
Bill will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
Requiem Mass at
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Ansdell, on Friday 10th January at 11.00am followed by burial at Lytham Park Cemetery at 12.15pm.
No flowers by request, donations
if desired may be sent to
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
the Funeral Director, David Pope, Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street, Lytham FY8 5EW Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020
