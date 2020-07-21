|
|
|
Porter William Alan Peacefully at home on
14th July 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of Kath,
dear Father to Chris and Sue, Father in Law to Ian and Pete and Grandad to Dan, David and Maddie, also a dear Brother to Jean and Margaret.
Will be sadly missed.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral service will be held at St James Church, Stalmine, followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium.
Donations are to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 21, 2020