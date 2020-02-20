Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Rae
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Rae

Notice Condolences

William Rae Notice
Rae William
(Bill) Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at home, aged 89 years.
A loving Husband to Elizabeth, much loved Father to
Stephen, Ian, David and Karen,
also a cherished Grandfather.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Stourbridge Crematorium,
South Road, Stourbridge,
DY8 3RQ, on Wednesday
26th February 2020 at 2.50pm.
Family flowers only or,
if desired donations,
for Parkinson's UK,
may be sent to
Attwood Funerals,
220 Marlpool Lane,
Kidderminster, DY11 5DL
Tel: 01562 632081
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -