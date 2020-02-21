|
|
|
Rae William
(Bill) Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at home, aged 89 years.
A loving Husband to Elizabeth, much loved Father to
Stephen, Ian, David and Karen,
also a cherished Grandfather.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Stourbridge Crematorium,
South Road, Stourbridge,
DY8 3RQ, on Wednesday
26th February 2020 at 2.50pm.
Family flowers only or,
if desired donations,
for Parkinson's UK, may be sent to
Attwood Funerals,
220 Marlpool Lane,
Kidderminster, DY11 5DL
Tel: 01562 632081
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020