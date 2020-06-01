Home

Roskell William Passed away peacefully on Thursday 21st May 2020 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
Bill, aged 89 years.
A much loved father of Stuart,
Liz, Becky and Ash and loving grandfather to Callum.
He is survived by brothers,
Tom and Jim, and sisters,
Charlotte and Margaret.
He was preceded in death by
his much loved wife of 56 years, Margot Roskell.
He will be deeply missed.
His funeral service will be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 5th June 2020 at 1:15pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Fleetwood Tel: 772111.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 1, 2020
