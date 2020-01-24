Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Scott

Notice Condolences

William Scott Notice
SCOTT Peacefully on
Friday 17th January,
William James
(Jim)
of Church Villa, Morland, Penrith,
and formerly of Fleetwood.
Dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved father of Katharine and Helen. Aged 81 years.
Funeral service and interment at St Lawrence Church, Morland on Friday 31st January at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only but, if desired, donations in memory of Jim may be made to The Children's Society and left at the service or sent c/o Walkers Funeral Directors, Tynefield House, Penrith, CA11 8HY.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -