SCOTT Peacefully on
Friday 17th January,
William James
(Jim)
of Church Villa, Morland, Penrith,
and formerly of Fleetwood.
Dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved father of Katharine and Helen. Aged 81 years.
Funeral service and interment at St Lawrence Church, Morland on Friday 31st January at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only but, if desired, donations in memory of Jim may be made to The Children's Society and left at the service or sent c/o Walkers Funeral Directors, Tynefield House, Penrith, CA11 8HY.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020