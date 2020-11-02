|
|
|
SNAPE William Ronald Peacefully in hospital
on the 25th October 2020,
Ron aged 90 years.
The dearly beloved son
of the late William and Maud.
A dear friend of Shirley, Graham and Dave and a much respected friend to many.
Ron will be sadly missed by
all that knew him
Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November at 2pm. Service will be live streamed due to limited numbers. Traditional formal attire were Ron's wishes please.
No flowers, donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Ron's memory to the British Red Cross.
Any enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Blackpool. Tel. 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020