Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for William Snape
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Snape

Notice Condolences

William Snape Notice
SNAPE William Ronald Peacefully in hospital
on the 25th October 2020,
Ron aged 90 years.
The dearly beloved son
of the late William and Maud.
A dear friend of Shirley, Graham and Dave and a much respected friend to many.

Ron will be sadly missed by
all that knew him

Funeral Service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 11th November at 2pm. Service will be live streamed due to limited numbers. Traditional formal attire were Ron's wishes please.
No flowers, donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Ron's memory to the British Red Cross.
Any enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Blackpool. Tel. 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -