SWIRE William After a short illness bravely borne, Bill passed away peacefully in the loving care of Alexandra Nursing Home, Poulton le Fylde, on
Friday 6th March 2020,
aged 98 years.
Dearly loved husband of Pat,
much loved dad of the late Peter, cherished grandpa of Tom, Gina, Elle and Jack, great grandpa of Freddie and Rosie, dear brother of Reginald and the late Bunty and uncle of Deborah.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium Chapel, Blackpool on Wednesday
25th March at 11:00am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020