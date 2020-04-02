|
SWIRE William Mrs Pat Swire and the family of the late Mr Bill Swire wish to thank everybody for the kind wishes, flowers, phone calls, letters
and cards received.
Due to current quarantine circumstances only very
close family were able to
attend the ceremony
(we didn't want anyone to come
and put themselves at risk)
Special thanks to
Reverend Martin Keighley for the
comforting service and to
D. Hollowell & Sons Funeral Directors for their extra support
in this trying time.
There will a celebration of
Bill's wonderful life once
we are back to something
that resembles normal.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020