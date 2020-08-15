Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Gregitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Gregitis

Notice Condolences

Winifred Gregitis Notice
Gregitis Winifred Yvonne 17/09/1920 - 04/08/2020
Passed away peacefully at home, aged 99 years.
Much loved by her family
and many friends.
Reunited with her beloved husband John.
Funeral will be held at
The Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd September at 2pm.
No flowers please but donations to The R.N.L.I. appreciated.
A wonderful lady who will be greatly missed by all.
R.I.P. dearest Auntie,
heartbroken niece Suzanne,
Brian and family. xxxx
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -