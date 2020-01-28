|
|
|
HENSHAW Winifred
"Win" Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria
on 19th January 2020
aged 81 years.
Win was the beloved wife of Don, with whom she is now reunited.
She was a dearly loved Mum of Linda and Stephen and
Mother in Law to Robert.
A treasured Grandma to Gemma and Amber and Great Grandma
to Amelia and Lila.
Her funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Saturday 1st February at 11.30 a.m.
Please dress in colour to represent Win's brightness and cheer.
Donations if desired are for
Brian House Children's Hospice.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
Bispham Road, Blackpool
01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 28, 2020