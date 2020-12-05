|
KAY Winifred May Peacefully in her sleep in hospital on Sunday 22nd November 2020, aged 92 years young.
A dearly beloved Mum to Susan, Louise and Peter and a devoted Grandma and Great Grandma.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 14th December at 12.00 noon. Attendance due to Covid
by invitation only and family
flowers only please.
Donations if so desired to
Pendleside Hospice, Burnley.
All enquiries and donations please c/o JT Byrne Funeral Directors (01253 863 002) who've arranged a live stream of the service at 12.00pm from the Crematorium.
For privacy and security the stream website and password are protected but can be sent by emailing [email protected]
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 5, 2020