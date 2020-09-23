Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Mottershead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Mottershead

Notice Condolences

Winifred Mottershead Notice
MOTTERSHEAD (nee Meakin)
Winifred Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday September 6th 2020,
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Derek, much loved Dad of Sue and the late Paul, dear Father In Law of Martin and Julie, adored Nan of Olivia, Felicity, Timothy, Isabella, Karl, Mark and Kim and Great Nan of Ashley, Claire, Jason, Isaac, Ruby, Oscar and the late Grace.
Wyn will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday October 1st at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries
please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -