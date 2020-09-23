|
MOTTERSHEAD (nee Meakin)
Winifred Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday September 6th 2020,
aged 95 years.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Derek, much loved Dad of Sue and the late Paul, dear Father In Law of Martin and Julie, adored Nan of Olivia, Felicity, Timothy, Isabella, Karl, Mark and Kim and Great Nan of Ashley, Claire, Jason, Isaac, Ruby, Oscar and the late Grace.
Wyn will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday October 1st at 11:00 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries
please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
Tel: 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 23, 2020