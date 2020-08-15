|
|
|
Gregitis Winifred Yvonne 17/09/1920 - 04/08/2020
Passed away peacefully at home, aged 99 years.
Much loved by her family
and many friends.
Reunited with her beloved husband John.
Funeral will be held at
The Carleton Crematorium on
Thursday 3rd September at 2pm.
No flowers please but donations to The R.N.L.I. appreciated.
A wonderful lady who will be greatly missed by all.
R.I.P. dearest Auntie,
heartbroken niece Suzanne,
Brian and family. xxxx
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 15, 2020