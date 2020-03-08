Mr. Adrian G. Smith, 84, of White Lake, died March 7, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

He was born in Big Sandy, Tennessee, on March 17, 1935, to the late James Edward Smith and Lois Waters Smith. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Alice McCullen Smith; a sister, Carol Key of Clinton; a brother, Billy Smith of Clinton; and a brother, Harvey Smith of Nashville, Tennessee.

Adrian worked for the Lundy Packing Co. for 35 years as a livestock buyer. He was a member of Grove Park Baptist Church in Clinton where he served as deacon before moving to Dunn where he became a member of Westfield Baptist Church and was active for 30 years. After moving to White Lake, he attended Colly Chapel Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and neighbor to all. He always went out of his way to help others. He loved fishing, gardening and especially spending time with his great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Parker and Madelyn, and was excited that another one was on the way in April.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., March 10, 2020, at Skinner & Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Dunn with Pastor Jim Woodruff officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton at 3:30 p.m.

He is survived by a son, Kent Smith and wife Lisa of White Lake; two grandchildren, Karen Alderman and husband Blair of Clinton; and Kevin Smith and wife Hannah of Fayetteville; three great-grandchildren, Kelsey and Madelyn Alderman of Clinton; and Parker Smith of Fayetteville; and two brothers, Philip Smith and Jim Smith, both of Clinton.